Greens protest proposed Cambo oilfield

Green protesters make their opposition to the Cambo oilfield known. Photo: Shetland Greens

Local climate campaigners made their opposition to the proposed Cambo oilfield known on Friday in an eye-catching display.

Members of the Shetland branch of the Green Party demonstrated against the oilfield, joining protests being made by campaigners on the mainland.

Shetland Greens say that, if approved, the Cambo oilfield could produce 170 million barrels of oil – with the consequent emissions being equivalent to those from 16 coal-fired power stations running for a year.

Shetland Greens co-coordinator Martin Randall said it was “incredible that the UK government should permit this development at the same time as hosting the crucial COP 26 climate summit”.

“We need action, not just talk, in the light of a climate change crisis that’s becoming ever more real.”