Seafield stage set for inter-county clash

Seafield is ready for the Milne Cup match. Photo: Shetland By Drone

Seafield is set for Saturday evening’s Milne Cup match between Shetland and Orkney.

Kick-off is at 5pm for the 103rd inter-county between the two sides.

Shetland are looking to make it three wins in a row in the famous fixture, while the reds are hoping to end a 40 year wait for a win away from home – a feat they last achieved in 1981 at Seafield.

Manager Neil Fenwick told The Shetland Times this week that he had a good idea of his starting line up and formation already.

He admitted he has named “quite an attacking squad” for tonight’s match, with “a few attacking options on the bench”.

Meanwhile, there is no hockey inter-county this year – a game typically played on the same day as the football.

Orkney Hockey declined to travel north for the fixture, citing travel costs, concern about rising Covid cases and the availability of players as reasons for the cancellation.

The Shetland Times will be providing updates from tonight’s inter-county match later on, while BBC Radio Shetland are offering live commentary from the game.