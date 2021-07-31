Taste of Shetland Festival to be held in person – if restrictions allow

One of the live-streamed demonstrations at the 2020 Taste of Shetland festival, organised by Shetland Food and Drink.

The Taste of Shetland Festival 2021 will be held both in person and online, if Covid restrictions allow later this year.

Organisers Shetland Food and Drink are planning to hold a one-day event on Saturday, 23rd October at the Clickimin Centre in Lerwick.

Festival goers will be able to purchase local delicacies directly from their favourite producers, watch live culinary demonstrations and enjoy food at the festival.

Online viewers will be able to watch the same demonstrations while purchasing produce from the Taste of Shetland website.

The event was held entirely online in 2020, and Shetland Food and Drink manager Claire White said it was viewed by around 45,000 people in at least 53 countries.

“We’re thrilled to be satisfying that virtual global appetite for Shetland food and drink again, as well as showcasing the best of our sector to local audiences during the tattie holidays.

“Covid permitting, trading will take place between 10am and 5pm, with the live broadcast airing online from 11am to 3pm.”