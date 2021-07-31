Two new Covid cases
Shetland has recorded a further two cases of coronavirus today (Saturday, 31st July).
That follows four recorded on Friday – although two of those were not currently based in the isles.
Shetland has recorded a further two cases of coronavirus today (Saturday, 31st July).
That follows four recorded on Friday – although two of those were not currently based in the isles.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment