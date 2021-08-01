College staff and students highly commended in Highlands and Islands awards

Lecturers and students from Shetland have been highly commended in the regional Highlands and Islands Students’ Association awards.

Lecturers Paul Bloomer and Andrew Jennings, the Shetland Students Green Team and John-Ross Ratter were all rewarded for their efforts over the last year.

The Shetland Students Green Team were highly commended in the HISA Society of the Year category, organising events for environmental awareness around ongoing Covid restrictions.

Mr Bloomer and Dr Jennings earned praise for their work in offering online and video conferencing lectures, with Mr Bloomer described by one student as having a “warm-hearted, gentle manner” in his lessons.

Student Mr Ratter was highly commended in the Best Class Representative category, and was described as being “very approachable and helpful” in representing students in class and at student meetings.

The HISA Awards give recognition to staff and students who dedicate their time to making the institution more diverse

and inclusive for all.

This year, over 600 nominations were received.