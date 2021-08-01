News

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Aylesha Meades on day of funeral

50 min ago 0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Aylesha Meades on day of funeral
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid a tribute to 25-year-old Aylesha Meades yesterday (Saturday, 30th July), as her funeral was being held in Lerwick.

Aylesha Meades with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: Facebook

The young mother died last month at St. Ninian’s beach in the South Mainland.

On Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said Aylesha would be “missed by many”.

“Her life was way too short but she made a difference.

“My thoughts are with the care community and everyone who loved her”.

Who Cares? Scotland, the organisation Ms Meades worked for, also paid tribute to her, saying she was “fiercely loyal and worked tirelessly to create a better world for those who came after her”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.