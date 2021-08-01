First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Aylesha Meades on day of funeral

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid a tribute to 25-year-old Aylesha Meades yesterday (Saturday, 30th July), as her funeral was being held in Lerwick.

Aylesha Meades with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: Facebook

The young mother died last month at St. Ninian’s beach in the South Mainland.

On Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said Aylesha would be “missed by many”.

“Her life was way too short but she made a difference.

“My thoughts are with the care community and everyone who loved her”.

Who Cares? Scotland, the organisation Ms Meades worked for, also paid tribute to her, saying she was “fiercely loyal and worked tirelessly to create a better world for those who came after her”.