Emergency services ask people to ‘stop and think’ about water safety following recent deaths in Scotland

Emergency services and rescuers are continuing to plead for folk to heed water safety advice following several tragic drownings in Scotland.

Shetland police tweeted a message today (Monday) urging people to “stop and think” about water safety, with a link to advice on how to stay safe.

Water Safety Advice – Stop and Think The following link contains essential advice and information on how to stay safe around our coastline, waterways and inland waters.https://t.co/Aqoj4hezmD — Shetland Police (@ShetlandPolice) August 2, 2021

The Water Safety Scotland guidelines, which are available here, reminds coastal visitors that water can be very cold even in the summer which can lead to “cold water shock”.

It follows similar advice issued by the RNLI, with its message “It’s hot out here but it’s freezing in there”.

Issued on Friday, the RNLI highlighted the the tragic deaths in the water over recent days.

Seven people, including children, died in water-related incidents in the space of a week.

The RNLI has published its “Float to Live” advice online.