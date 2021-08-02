Travel highlighted again as Shetland records a further five Covid-19 cases

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in today’s (Monday) official figures for Shetland.

Interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said Shetland continued to see new cases, particularly among people travelling or returning to the isles.

Dr Laidlaw said early identification of cases through PCR testing as soon as folk develop symptoms could help prevent spread in the wider community.

She urged people to continue to take lateral flow tests, even when they did not have symptoms, especially if they have been travelling,.

“We can also all help to reduce spread in the community even with the restrictions continuing to ease – keep washing hands, wearing face coverings, distancing from others, taking up the offer of vaccination if you have not already and of course, self-isolating and getting tested if you develop symptoms.”

Shetland recorded one case on Sunday; two on Saturday and four on Friday.

Its latest seven day total stands at 17.