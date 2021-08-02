News

Travel highlighted again as Shetland records a further five Covid-19 cases

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 41 min ago 0
Travel highlighted again as Shetland records a further five Covid-19 cases

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in today’s (Monday) official figures for Shetland. 

Interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said Shetland continued to see new cases, particularly among people travelling or returning to the isles.

Dr Laidlaw said early identification of cases through PCR testing as soon as folk develop symptoms could help prevent spread in the wider community. 

She urged people to continue to take lateral flow tests, even when they did not have symptoms, especially if they have been travelling,. 

“We can also all help to reduce spread in the community even with the restrictions continuing to ease –  keep washing hands, wearing face coverings, distancing from others, taking up the offer of vaccination if you have not already and of course, self-isolating and getting tested if you develop symptoms.”

Shetland recorded one case on Sunday; two on Saturday and four on Friday.  

Its latest seven day total stands at 17. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.