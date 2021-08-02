Folk urged to take care online after worrying rise in Shetland ‘sextortion’ reports

Reports of so-called “sextortion” have increased in Shetland over recent months.

Police in Shetland have asked people to be careful about the images they share to avoid falling victim to the crime.

Shetland area commander Chief Inspector Paul Daley said: “Sextortion involves the threat of sharing sexual information, images or clips to extort money from people, whether images actually exist or not.

“I would ask people to consider what they share and who they share it with.

“They should, ideally, only share pictures online that they are happy with their friends, family and others seeing.

“It can be deeply embarrassing for people to fall victim to this type of crime.

Mr Daley advised people not to accept friend requests from strangers and reminded parents to check security settings on any gaming or streaming sites their children may be using.

Further details on this type of crime and how to stay safe can be found here.