Inspector praised after 33 years of service

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 14 min ago 0
Inspector Martyn Brill. Photo: Highland and Islands Police Division.

A police inspector has been praised for his 33 years of service.

Inspector Martyn Brill of the Shetland Area Command had spent time with the Royal Navy and Northern Constabulary before moving to Police Scotland. 

According to a post by Highland and Islands Police Division, Inspector Brill, he came to Shetland with with his family in 2006, expecting to stay for five years “but forgot to leave”.

On his final day of service, on Friday, Inspector Brill worked to oversee the visit if Prince Charles. 

The Highland and Islands Police Division Facebook page said: “Martyn and his wife Idamay look forward to spending some quality time together on the golf course and touring the country in their campervan.

“We wish Martyn, Idamay and all the family the very best for the next chapter.”

