New college for Shetland as merger project concludes

The long-mooted college merger of the Shetland College, Train Shetland and NAFC Marine Centre has been completed.

Shetland UHI, the new name for the merged college, officially came into being yesterday (Sunday, 1st August).

Principal Jane Lewis expressed delight that the project, which has been delayed on several occasions, had finally been brought to its conclusion.

“I look forward to working with everyone at Shetland UHI, and our partners, to build on the legacies of the merged organisations and deliver inspirational learning, influential training and innovative research rooted in the heart of Shetland’s community,” she said.

All the services and expertise offered by Shetland College, NAFC Marine Centre and Train Shetland will continue to be provided by Shetland UHI, which will be an academic partner of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

College board chairman Peter Campbell said that 1st August was a “significant day for Shetland”.

“I am delighted to mark the vesting of Shetland UHI and the conclusion of the Shetland colleges merger process.

“Shetland UHI will greatly enhance further and higher education in Shetland.

“The new college is in excellent hands with a committed and capable board and the leadership, experience and enthusiasm of Professor Jane Lewis.”