News

Norwegian tall ship Stratstaad Lehmkuhl headed home after warm Shetland welcome

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 9 min ago 0
Norwegian tall ship Stratstaad Lehmkuhl headed home after warm Shetland welcome
The Statsraad Lehmkuhl leaving Lerwick on Saturday. Photo: Ally Munro.

Norway’s largest tall ship has headed for home after receiving a warm welcome during her visit to Shetland over the weekend.

The sail training vessel Stratstaad Lehmkuhl arrived at Lerwick Harbour on Friday evening – an event that was broadcast live on Norwegian state-owned television channel NRK. 

The 107-year-old vessel was met by a flotilla of smaller boats, musicians, a jarl squad and various well-wishers.

She left Lerwick on Saturday afternoon, headed for home.

The impressive three-masted barque is a regular visitor to the isles, particularly during the Shetland Folk Festival, when she often hosts onboard concerts.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.