Norwegian tall ship Stratstaad Lehmkuhl headed home after warm Shetland welcome

The Statsraad Lehmkuhl leaving Lerwick on Saturday. Photo: Ally Munro.

Norway’s largest tall ship has headed for home after receiving a warm welcome during her visit to Shetland over the weekend.

The sail training vessel Stratstaad Lehmkuhl arrived at Lerwick Harbour on Friday evening – an event that was broadcast live on Norwegian state-owned television channel NRK.

The 107-year-old vessel was met by a flotilla of smaller boats, musicians, a jarl squad and various well-wishers.

She left Lerwick on Saturday afternoon, headed for home.

The impressive three-masted barque is a regular visitor to the isles, particularly during the Shetland Folk Festival, when she often hosts onboard concerts.