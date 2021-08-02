Roadworks lasting up to 10 months begin on A971 to allow for Viking Energy cable laying

An earlier stage of cable laying at Kergord. Photo: SSEN Transmission.

Roadworks lasting up to 10 months have begun to allow cables to be laid for the Viking Energy windfarm.

The SIC announced today (Monday) that the works had started on the A971 above Weisdale Voe and may last until June next year.

The works will begin at the Scord of Sound, near the viewpoint overlooking Kalliness, and will be completed in 300 metre sections leading northwards down the hill, towards the Kergord Junction with the B9075.

Around 1.6 miles of public road will be affected.

Wherever work is taking place, the road width will be reduced to a single lane, with traffic lights in place to manage traffic flow.

A 20mph speed limit will be in place for the length of the roadworks to protect workers from passing traffic.

Traffic flow will be monitored to reduce waiting times and inconvenience as far as possible.

The work is required to install the high voltage DC interconnector cable for the Viking Energy windfarm.