Two cruise ships arrive in Lerwick

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 10 min ago 0
Two cruise ships arrive in Lerwick 
The two cruise ships in Lerwick on Monday. Photo: Adrian Darbyshire.

Two cruise ships arrived in Lerwick today (Monday) – the latest since last month’s easing of restrictions.

The Islands Sky became the first cruise ship to visit Shetland in 17 months when it called in on 19th July.  The Noble Caledonia operated liner has been spotted at the harbour again today.

Marbella Explorer has also visited today, exactly a week after its sister ship Marbella Explorer 2 arrived with hundreds of tourists. 

The Tui operated cruise ship is on a 10 day “British Sights and Seas” round-trip, which will see it calling in at destinations including Dover, Leith Edinburgh and Kirkwall. 

Both vessels are adhering to strict Covid-19 regulations, with reduced passenger numbers, social distancing and vaccination requirements. 

Cruise liners are scheduled for visits to Shetland through until October. 

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

