Carmichael condemns ‘flip-flopping’ over vaccine passport

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has criticised the Scottish government for what he describes as “flip-flopping” over so-called vaccine passports.

The Orkney and Shetland MP welcomed today’s announcement Scotland will move “beyond level zero” on Covid restrictions from Monday. He said it would be particularly beneficial for tourism and hospitality.

However, he said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appeared to have again reversed her position on vaccine passports, putting the plans back on the table after they were ruled out last week.

Ms Sturgeon said the government was considering the limited use of Covid status certification for access to certain high risk venues, though she stressed any decisions would be taken carefully and in consultation with parliament.

Mr Carmichael said: “My biggest concern is that once again the First Minister has flip-flopped on vaccine passports. Just last week John Swinney ruled them out but it appears that they are back on the table. “