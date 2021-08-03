Job summit will hear of impact behind air traffic control centralisation

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Politicians have raised concerns over proposals that could see the service centralised. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

A jobs summit will be held this week to discuss the impact of air traffic control centralisation.

The Prospect Union has invited politicians to discuss the impact of the proposals by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited.

It follows a one day strike last week as part of ongoing industrial action aimed at changing Hial’s mind on the controversial remote towers project, which has been condemned by politicians and was heavily criticised by an independent Islands Impact Assessment.

Prospect Deputy General Secretary Garry Graham said: “Prospect’s industrial action against Hial over the misguided remote towers plan is about protecting good quality, skilled jobs in the Highlands and Islands and upholding the integrity of the Islands Act.

“The Summit brings together politicians to discuss how those opposed to this plan can work together to make sure that organisations like Hial cannot ride roughshod over the wishes of workers and local communities which badly need these jobs.

“We know that local MPs, MSPs, and councillors are deeply concerned about the consequences of the remote towers project and we look forward to a good discussion.”

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael. Photo: Parliamentlive.tv

The summit is due to take place remotely on Thursday.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael said: “I’ve worked with Prospect and other colleagues to get this event up and running and I believe it will be a valuable opportunity for proposals to be exchanged on how we can oppose these job cuts.

“I will be there and hope that other leaders from across the Highlands and Islands will be there as well.

“This is a matter that cuts across party lines so we must work together. Hial and the Scottish government have shown an astonishing disinterest in local views on their damaging plans and so we need to put our views across in the strongest possible way to make a change.

“Councils, MPs and MSPs all have an interest in protecting these jobs and should be part of this initiative.”