Sumburgh-bound flight declares emergency

Eastern Airways.

A plane bound for Sumburgh airport is reported to have declared an in-flight emergency.

The Eastern Airways flight departed Aberdeen airport at around 7am but had to return after reporting a “Squawk 7700”.

The distress condition means the flight is in serious or imminent danger and requires immediate assistance.

Aberdeen airport confirmed the flight returned safely at 7.40am.

Eastern Airways has been contacted for details of the emergency.

According to Flightradar24.com, the plane involved was a British Aerospace Jetstream 41, which can accommodate up to 29 passengers.

It shows the plane travelled almost as far as Fraserburgh on the north coast before turning back.

It circled several times above the Inverurie area, descending below 2,000ft, before completing its return to Aberdeen.

The flight path shown by flightradar24.com.

Eastern Airways operates regular flights between Aberdeen and Sumburgh to transport offshore rig workers.

More to follow.