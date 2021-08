The carpark at Nederdale. Photo: Google.

A vehicle was damaged in a Lerwick carpark last week, police said.

Officers want to speak to witnesses after the damage was reported in the carpark at Nederdale.

It happened sometime between 6.30pm on Thursday, 29th July and 8.30am the following morning,

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lerwick Police Station quoting incident number NL//663/21.