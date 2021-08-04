A970 to remain closed overnight after three people injured in serious crash 

The A970 at Sandwick. Photo: Google.

A section of the A970 is likely to remain closed overnight to allow for investigations into a serious crash which injured three people.

Police were first called to the two vehicle crash on the road at Sandwick North at around 3pm.

Firefighters also attended to cut the casualties from their vehicles.

It is believed three people were taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police in Shetland issued an update at around 8.45pm to say the road was likely to remain closed until tomorrow to allow for a collision investigation by the road policing unit.

“Local diversions are in place via Sandwick village, but please allow extra time for your journey,” police said.