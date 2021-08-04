Coastguard flies offshore worker to Shetland for medical help

An offshore worker has been flown to Shetland for medical treatment.

The coastguard rescue helicopter was despatched following an emergency call at around 11.15am today (Wednesday).

Crew collected the casualty from a platform around 115 nautical miles north east of Sumburgh.

The helicopter touched down at the Clickimin emergency landing site at around 1.50pm.

The casualty was then transferred to the Scottish Ambulance Service to be taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.