Health board warns of Covid phone scam operating in Shetland

An example of one of the scam texts.

Covid phone scams seeking to steal victims’ personal or financial information are being sent to Shetland folk.

NHS Shetland said it was recently notified of the scam, which is affecting people across the UK and locally.

Ofcom said scammers were calling home phones or sending texts to mobiles with misinformation which could leave victims out of pocket.

The senders claim to be from the government, a GP surgery, NHS or even the World Health Organisation.

They might offer a test for the virus, a treatment or cure, or might offer to discuss your medical needs.

However, these calls are designed to encourage the recipient to either speak to an operator, or press a button on their phone for more information.

In doing so, the victim risks giving the scammers personal information or financial details, which could result in identity theft or financial loss

Pressing a button on the phone could see the victim connected to a high-cost premium number.

Meanwhile, scam texts often include links or attachments which can’t be trusted.

Others mimic official government text alerts, claiming the recipient is being fined for leaving home and telling them to click on a link, which is untrustworthy.

Visit Ofcom’s website for more information.