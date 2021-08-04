News

Man jailed after significant drugs find

8 hours 12 min ago 0
Lerwick Sheriff Court

A man who tried to bring drugs with an estimated street value of over £12,000 into Shetland last year was jailed for 20 months at Lerwick Sheriff Court today.

Richard Thomas Johnson, 44, of Burgh Road, Lerwick, had previously pleaded guilty to being in the supply of both cocaine and heroin.

The court heard that 53.83g of cocaine and 130.42g of diamorphine had been sent to Johnson, and was intercepted at the DFDS depot at Gremista on 17th June 2020.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the cocaine had a street value of between £4,240 to £5,300, while the heroin, if broken down into the smallest, most profitable manner, could be worth around £8,680.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said that Johnson had been “remarkably honest” about his issues in responding to a criminal justice social work report, and he said the report was “as good a one as it can be”.

He also presented Sheriff Ian Cruickshank with a letter from Johnson’s mother.

But Sheriff Cruickshank said that the offences were clearly committed for Johnson’s “own financial gain”.

And he added that: “The custody threshold has been crossed.”

The sheriff ordered Johnson to serve 20 months for being in the supply of heroin, and 16 months for being in the supply of cocaine.

The sentences will run concurrently.

