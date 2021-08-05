News

Cope chief executive to step down from the role

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 54 min ago 0
The chief executive of Cope Ltd is resigning from her post after almost 10 years of service.

Ingrid Webb will serve her last day on 27th August.

Cope says a search for a new chief executive will be carried out.

In the meantime the organisation says it will continue to operate providing placements and opportunities for participants until a new CEO joins the company.

Chairman John Tait said: “It is with both sadness and gratitude we announce that after almost ten years of service, Ingrid Webb has resigned from her position as chief executive officer at COPE ltd.

“During her time as CEO, Ingrid has led and overseen great changes within the organisation further progressing Cope ltd as a social enterprise.”

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

