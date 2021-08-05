Cope chief executive to step down from the role

The chief executive of Cope Ltd is resigning from her post after almost 10 years of service.

Ingrid Webb will serve her last day on 27th August.

Cope says a search for a new chief executive will be carried out.

In the meantime the organisation says it will continue to operate providing placements and opportunities for participants until a new CEO joins the company.

Chairman John Tait said: “It is with both sadness and gratitude we announce that after almost ten years of service, Ingrid Webb has resigned from her position as chief executive officer at COPE ltd.

“During her time as CEO, Ingrid has led and overseen great changes within the organisation further progressing Cope ltd as a social enterprise.”