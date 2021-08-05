News

Fight to prevent air traffic control centralisation gathers pace after jobs summit

Ryan Taylor
The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Unanimous concern around air traffic control centralisation has been voiced at a Highlands and Islands jobs summit.

Leaders of the Prospect Union say the afternoon virtual event was well attended by MPs, MSPs and councillors representing all five major parties in Scotland, as well as independents.

Attendees agreed to continue working together to secure the best possible outcome for the Highlands and Islands.

Prospect say the group will continue to meet and will seek a collective meeting with Scottish government ministers.

Prospect negotiations officer David Avery said: “The proposal to remove these highly skilled jobs from Highlands and Islands has united communities and politicians from all parties in opposition and that was reflected at this incredibly positive meeting.

“Prospect are extremely grateful to those who attended for the strength of feeling shown, it is clear that this is regarded as a major issue affecting the local economies of the Highlands and Islands.

“We will be seeking an early meeting with Scottish Government Ministers to ask that they engage fully with the concerns about this project and seriously consider alternative proposals that would retain jobs in these communities whilst enhancing safety and resilience.”

