Six new Covid cases
Shetland has recorded a further six Covid cases today (Thursday, 5th August).
That ends a two-day streak without a new case.
The isles seven-day total is now 14, according to latest Scottish government figures.
Shetland has recorded a further six Covid cases today (Thursday, 5th August).
That ends a two-day streak without a new case.
The isles seven-day total is now 14, according to latest Scottish government figures.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment