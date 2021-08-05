News

Social distancing measures to be lifted from Shetland Arts venues

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 33 min ago 0
Social distancing measures to be lifted from Shetland Arts venues
Shetland Arts' Mareel arts venue and cinema in Lerwick

Shetland Arts has announced the lifting of social distancing measures in their venues from next Wednesday.

The move is being made in line with government guidance.

Meanwhile, Wordplay and Screenplay programmes are also scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.

A one-way systems will be removed from Mareel and Bonhoga, seating for events and films will return to normal – with no social distancing – and booking will no longer be necessary to visit exhibitions.

The weekly ‘relaxed’ screenings will continue with social distancing, to help more vulnerable members of the community feel comfortable returning to the cinema.

Cafe table booking will no longer be required, although tables can still be reserved by phoning the venues.

Shetland Arts says enhanced cleaning and the requirement for face coverings will be remain in place and although social distancing requirements have been removed, customers are requested to be mindful of each other when in the venues.

