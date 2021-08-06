News

Restrictions to ease on public transport – but face coverings still required

Andrew Hirst 37 min ago 0
The move “beyond level zero” from Monday will see some restrictions eased on public transport.

The SIC said the “correct fare only” requirement will be lifted, meaning change can be given on buses and ferries. 

Physical distancing requirements will also be lifted, allowing pre-pandemic capacity on board buses, ferries and planes. 

The requirement to wear a face covering will continue. As will the enhanced cleaning on all services.

Contactless payments will still be available on most bus services as well as inter-island ferry and air services.

The SIC is asking people co continue to follow the rules to protect themselves and others. 

People are also advised that by planning their journey and allowing extra time they can avoid busier services. 

