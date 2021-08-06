Shetland cancer charity calls for volunteers

Dorothy Jamieson

Clan Cancer Support is looking for support volunteers to assist new and existing clients at its Shetland centre in Lerwick.

Specifically the charity is looking for Shetland volunteers to reinstate face-to-face emotional support and open its drop-in service, a crucial resource for cancer patients and their families.

Dorothy Jamieson, Shetland Wellbeing Centre manager, said: “Demand for our services has grown, along with bringing back our face-to-face appointments. We are also committed to expanding the range of services we offer but we cannot do this alone.

“The volunteer roles are varied and can be tailored to suit individual skills, interests and time commitments.

“I would urge anyone who has thought about volunteering before or anyone who is looking for a new challenge to get in touch and find out more about Clan and our volunteers.”

To find out more call Ms Jamieson on 01595 697275 or 07548 218684 or email dorothy.jamieson@clanhouse.org.