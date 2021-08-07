News

£139 energy bill hike sparks fresh calls for ‘Shetland tariff’

Changes set to add £139 to energy bills have led to fresh calls for a “Shetland tariff” to address fuel poverty. 

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said Ofgem’s decision to lift the energy cap showed the market was broken.

“When the market is not working that is when the government needs to step in,” Mr Carmichael said.

“In the isles we generate enormous amounts of energy with capacity growing all the time.

“It is hard to understand therefore why we also have some of the highest rates of fuel poverty in the country. 

“As we become more closely linked to the National Grid and the export of energy it seems only fair for the governments to offer a different tariff for the isles so that we can tackle our disproportionate fuel poverty rates for good.”

National Energy Action described the increase as “devastating”.



