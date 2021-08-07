News

Lighthouse sculpture takes inspiration from Shetland flag colours for CLAN Cancer Support art trail

‘Light Stitch’, a striking lighthouse sculpture installed on Lerwick’s waterfront forms part of Clan Cancer Support’s ‘Light the North’ interactive art trail.

A lighthouse sculpture based on Fair Isle knitting patterns has been installed has part of an art trail raising funds to fight cancer.

Leah Pendleton’s “Light Stitch” sculpture, which is on show at Victoria Pier, also takes inspiration from the  colours of the Shetland flag.

It is one of 50 lighthouses designed by artists across the country for Clan Cancer Support’s “Light the North” interactive trail, which goes live from Monday across the Northern Isles and northeast Scotland.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Calum Grains said the authority was  proud to sponsor the sculpture  and help raise funds for the charity, which he described as  a “vital link” for Shetland, providing much support for islanders during their treatment.

“We would encourage as many as possible to visit the sculptures and look out for other lighthouses when they are visiting Orkney and the Scottish mainland,” he added.

The lighthouse sculptures are said to align with Clan’s aims as they represent a safe haven, a beacon in a storm, and navigation through troubled waters.

The trail, which continues until 17th October, features three large lighthouses in Shetland and eight “little lights” in Lerwick, Sumburgh and Scalloway. 

The Little Lights project is an educational project which the LPA is supporting in  partnership with Bell’s Brae Primary School.

All 50 of the large lighthouses and the 90 smaller sculptures will return to Aberdeen for a final farewell when folk can  view them all together and meet artists involved.

They will then be auctioned in November to raise funds for Clan. 

The accompanying “Light the North” trail app is available for download from the App Store – with which users can claim rewards for visiting each lighthouse.

The LPA is encouraging adults to tag #lerwickharbour #lightstitch in their photos to be in with a chance to win a giveaway.

Children can claim a reward by completing a quiz sheet from the authority and created by Bell’s Brae Primary School pupils.

Visit www.lightthenorth.co.uk/ for more. 

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

