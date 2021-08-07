‘This is just phenomenal’ – Between Islands musicians perform live together for first time

Shetland musicians joined collaborators from Orkney and the Western Isles for their first “Between Islands” live performance.

Artur Nicolson, Maggie Adamson and Jenny Keldie were Shetland’s representatives in the collaborative group, which opened the 2021 HebCelt Survival Sessions.

“This is just phenomenal,” said Adamson.

“To be able to get to do a gig after so long and to play with other people on a stage, it takes a tear to the eye actually.”

Keldie added: “It’s very special, particularly as we are getting to meetpeople that we have been working with during lockdown but have never met in person.”

Devised by Western Isles’ An Lanntair arts centre in 2015, the project aims to encouraging collaboration between the arts communities of the Western Isles and Northern Isles.

It hopes to deliver a wealth of new musical, cultural, artistic, and heritage inspired collaborations into 2022 and beyond.