Contact tracers facing ‘rude and abusive’ behaviour from public

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 19 min ago 0
Contact tracers are having to contend with rude and abusive behaviour as the pandemic progresses.

NHS Shetland’s interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said that as restrictions were beginning to ease a minority of folk were being less co-operative with staff,

“We have people who are really quite rude and abusive,” she said.

“Not many – but some”.

Dr Laidlaw stressed most people were polite, helpful and complied with everything they had been asked to do.

“But there are still a few, which is a pity,” she added.

“Our contact tracing teams are putting up with it, but they’re just doing their job so if people could be respectful and polite when they’re called that would be really good.”

