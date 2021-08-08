News

Health board ‘incredibly proud and thrilled’ for graduate radiographers staying to work in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 7 hours ago 0
Qualified radiographers Sophie Wishart and Jenny Irvine. Photo: NHS Shetland.

Two top radiography graduates are staying to work in Shetland.

Sophie Wishart and Jenny Irvine recently graduated from Robert Gordon University with first class honours in radiography.

Ms Wishart was also awarded the Golden Jubilee Award for Best Performance, while Ms Irvine was awarded the Society of Radiographers Membership Award.

NHS Shetland said the two radiographers had joined its bank of staff to wok as assistant practitioners during lockdown.

Following a short period away for lectures and exams, they have returned to their posts until qualifying.

“They are now working with us as qualified radiographers,” the health board said.

“We are all incredibly proud of them both and thrilled they are staying on with us.”

