Shetland records one new Covid-19 case for third day running

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 5 min ago 0
One new case has been recorded in Shetland for the third consecutive day.

Official figures published today (Sunday) show the isles’ total now stands at 391. 

Case numbers increased by one on Saturday; one on Friday and six on Thursday.

This followed followed a two day stretch of no new reports on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

NHS Shetland has said previously most new cases reported across the isles over recent weeks have been related to mainland travel. 

While that pattern is expected to continue, particularly after the move “beyond level zero” from tomorrow, the health board has also said most people testing positive now show very mild symptoms or none at all.

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

