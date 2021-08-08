Shetland records one new Covid-19 case for third day running

One new case has been recorded in Shetland for the third consecutive day.

Official figures published today (Sunday) show the isles’ total now stands at 391.

Case numbers increased by one on Saturday; one on Friday and six on Thursday.

This followed followed a two day stretch of no new reports on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NHS Shetland has said previously most new cases reported across the isles over recent weeks have been related to mainland travel.

While that pattern is expected to continue, particularly after the move “beyond level zero” from tomorrow, the health board has also said most people testing positive now show very mild symptoms or none at all.