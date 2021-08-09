News

Barrier passes through car in North Mainland crash

Ryan Taylor 8 hours 55 min ago 0
Barrier passes through car in North Mainland crash

A car was involved in an accident this morning in which a length of crash barrier passed through the entire vehicle.

Fire and ambulance crews attended the scene near Voe on Monday morning after the one-vehicle crash, involving a Ford SUV, happened shortly before 9am.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle, but one man was taken by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital. NHS Shetland were unable to provide a condition check on the patient.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local manager Matt Mason said he had never seen anything like it.

“Someone travelling northwards, a single car, has struck the barrier and partially left the road,” he said.

“The car came to rest with the barrier pushing through the front offside and exiting the rear nearside of the car.

“I’ve never seen a car come to rest with a barrier right through it in my career before. It was quite a significant impact.”

He said the driver was assisted out of the car before fire crews from Brae and Scalloway arrived on the scene.

Fire crews made the car safe and disconnected its battery.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.