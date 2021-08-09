Barrier passes through car in North Mainland crash

A car was involved in an accident this morning in which a length of crash barrier passed through the entire vehicle.

Fire and ambulance crews attended the scene near Voe on Monday morning after the one-vehicle crash, involving a Ford SUV, happened shortly before 9am.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle, but one man was taken by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital. NHS Shetland were unable to provide a condition check on the patient.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local manager Matt Mason said he had never seen anything like it.

“Someone travelling northwards, a single car, has struck the barrier and partially left the road,” he said.

“The car came to rest with the barrier pushing through the front offside and exiting the rear nearside of the car.

“I’ve never seen a car come to rest with a barrier right through it in my career before. It was quite a significant impact.”

He said the driver was assisted out of the car before fire crews from Brae and Scalloway arrived on the scene.

Fire crews made the car safe and disconnected its battery.