Celebrity-spotting crowd gathers to welcome … black bags

A disappointed crowd greets the arrival of some celebrity bin bags on Monday. Photo: Ryan Leith

Excited celebrity spotters gathered at the Victoria Pier on Monday to welcome into port … some black bags.

Ryan Leith captured the shot of a group awaiting the arrival of the tender from the superyacht Triple Seven, which is thought to have been tendered recently by A-lister Tom Cruise.

The celebrity arrival. Photo: Ryan Leith

But instead of being met by Hollywood royalty, the disappointed crowd instead greeted the arrival of a delivery of rubbish from the yacht.

Photographer Mr Leith wrote that he would “never understand the cult of celebrity”.