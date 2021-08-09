Celebrity-spotting crowd gathers to welcome … black bags
Excited celebrity spotters gathered at the Victoria Pier on Monday to welcome into port … some black bags.
Ryan Leith captured the shot of a group awaiting the arrival of the tender from the superyacht Triple Seven, which is thought to have been tendered recently by A-lister Tom Cruise.
But instead of being met by Hollywood royalty, the disappointed crowd instead greeted the arrival of a delivery of rubbish from the yacht.
Photographer Mr Leith wrote that he would “never understand the cult of celebrity”.
