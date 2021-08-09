Changes made to how travel arrangements are approved for escorts travelling with isles patients

The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

GPs will no longer be responsible for authorising escorts for patients travelling off island for medical care.

NHS Shetland says patients requesting an escort can now do so through the patient travel department.

Some of the requests may be approved immediately. However, others may need to be referred to the review group, which includes senior clinical staff.

For some patients the need for an escort will be reviewed by an appropriate clinician and they will not have to contact the patient travel department.

Groups of patients who fall under this category include:

• Maternity patients

• Oncology patients

• Patients who have a pre-assessment in Shetland, prior to a procedure on the mainland, will have their need for an escort reviewed as part of the pre- assessment process.