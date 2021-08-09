News

Four new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Shetland has recorded a further four Covid cases today (Monday).

One case had been recorded on each of the previous three days.

The latest cases take the isles seven day total to 14.

The country has moved beyond level zero of restrictions today, signalling major changes to social-distancing and hospitality restrictions.

NHS Shetland also announced that most visiting restrictions at the Gilbert Bain Hospital had been eased, although some will still remain in place.

