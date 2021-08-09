New information submitted as plans for new Co-op stores develop

New information supporting controversial plans for two new Co-op supermarkets have been dispatched to Shetland Islands Council.

Seamount Property Development have submitted a planning statement, offering what is described as a “robust justification” for the stores at Sandwick and Scalloway.

A retail impact statement and an economic statement have also been submitted.

It follows a survey carried out into the proposals by the supermarket giant.

Seamount says the planning statement provides a “detailed description” of the application “within the context of planning policies at a local and national level”.

The retail impact assessment and economic statement have been designed to address the impact on town centres and rural areas.

Director Alastair Ness said: “We are pleased to submit further information to support our case for two new Co-op operated convenience stores in Sandwick and Scalloway.

“Our planning statement presents a robust justification for the proposals demonstrating both applications compliance with planning policies at a local and national level as well as other material considerations.

“As for the retail impact assessment and economic statement, it clearly demonstrates that our proposals will not have a discernible impact on the vitality or viability of Lerwick town centre or on the shopping facilities within rural/village areas including Sandwick and Scalloway.

“If consented, our proposals will offer choice to local residents in Scalloway and Sandwick as well as creating around 20 new full and part-time jobs per store, with an overall investment of £2.4 million.”

He also highlighted a commitment to use local a local contractor to carry out the construction of both stores.

Four Co-op supermarkets will occupy Shetland soil, if the two new projects are given the go-ahead.

Concerns have previously been voiced about the potential impact on local retailers and wholesale businesses.