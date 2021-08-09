Superyacht linked with actor Tom Cruise arrives in Lerwick

The superyacht pictured in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay.

A superyacht recently rented by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has arrived in Lerwick.

The luxury Triple Seven was photographed entering the harbour this morning (Monday) by Jim Mullay.

According to media reports, the £33m vessel visited Greenock last week.

Cruise was reported to be staying on the yacht when visiting Cornwall during a break from filming the latest Mission: Impossible film.

Superyacht Times reported the 68-metre vessel was sold last year in France, when her last known asking price was €38,000,000.

She was once owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov.

Yacht brokers Edmiston describes the Triple Seven as an “envy-inducing yacht with lots of options for entertaining”.

She can accommodate up to 10 guests in five stylish cabins, with additional room for up to 17 crew.

Luxury touches include a huge bath carved from Portuguese marble and a cinema in the “sky lounge”.

On deck, the Triple Seven boasts a large jacuzzi, steam room and bar.

She also has arrange of water toys, including a giant inflatable slide, climbing wall and toddler pool.

A full nightclub set includes lighting, lasers, smoke machine and DJ decks.