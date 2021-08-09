News

Superyacht linked with actor Tom Cruise arrives in Lerwick

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 32 min ago 0
Superyacht linked with actor Tom Cruise arrives in Lerwick
The superyacht pictured in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay.

A superyacht recently rented by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has arrived in Lerwick.

The luxury Triple Seven was photographed entering the harbour this morning (Monday) by Jim Mullay.

According to media reports, the £33m vessel visited Greenock last week.

Cruise was reported to be staying on the yacht when visiting Cornwall during a break from filming the latest Mission: Impossible film.

Superyacht Times reported the 68-metre vessel was sold last year in France, when her last known asking price was €38,000,000.

She was once owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov.

Yacht brokers Edmiston describes the Triple Seven as an “envy-inducing yacht with lots of options for entertaining”.

She can accommodate up to 10 guests in five stylish cabins, with additional room for up to 17 crew.

Luxury touches include a huge bath carved from Portuguese marble and a cinema in the “sky lounge”.

On deck, the Triple Seven boasts a large jacuzzi, steam room and bar.

She also has arrange of water toys, including a giant inflatable slide, climbing wall and toddler pool.

A full nightclub set includes lighting, lasers, smoke machine and DJ decks.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.