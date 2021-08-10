Education chairman welcomes school results

The chairman of the council’s education and families committee says he is “delighted” that young people have achieved a high standard of results.

George Smith has spoken as Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) results have been sent to over 500 pupils.

It follows the cancellation of exams for the second consecutive year.

An alternative certification model has instead been adopted, which led to nationwide complaints that pupils faced mounting pressure with a string of in-class assessments.

Figures released on Tuesday show pass rates at National 5 level, from A-C, standing at 88.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 80.9 per cent of pupils sitting Highers achieved C or better.

The pass rate for Advanced Higher stands at 82.3 per cent.

Results are being sent to a total of 572 pupils by text, email or post.

The pass rate in other results stands at:

• National 4 – 95 per cent

• National 3 – 92 per cent (23 passes)

• National 2 – 86 per cent (six passes)

• Six pupils achieved the Scottish Baccalaureate in Science and Languages.

Certificates for a range of other awards including Skills for Work, vocational pathways courses, are also being issued this summer.

Following consultation, the SQA created a revised appeals process this year.

The appeals service, which is free and available directly to learners for the first time, opens today. Learners have until Thursday to register that they wish to appeal.

Mr Smith said: “Our young people have certainly earned their qualifications this year, adapting to new assessment arrangements and continuing to progress with their learning despite the disruption caused by Covid-19.

“I am absolutely delighted that so many young people have achieved such a high standard of results again.”

“Central education officers have worked closely alongside school management teams, teaching staff and support staff in schools to plan and execute the 2021 Alternative Certification Model in Shetland and I am confident in the rigorous quality assurance and moderation process which has taken place in our local authority.

“I would like to thank all our staff, parents and pupils who have been part of a real team effort.”