MSP Wishart looking for a ‘Local Hero’

11 hours 10 min ago 0
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart is looking to find ‘Shetland’s Local Hero’ for the opening ceremony of the Scottish parliament’s sixth session in October.

Ms Wishart is seeking nominations for folk who have made a positive difference to the lives of others, and went above and beyond the call of duty during the Covid pandemic.

They will receive recognition for their important contribution as part of Holyrood’s opening ceremony in early October.

Launching the search, the Liberal Democrat MSP said: “I know many people throughout Shetland gave their time and energy, selflessly, during a very difficult and challenging time, to help and support others.

“As the sixth session of the Scottish parliament gets underway, it is right that we focus on what our parliament is for – a place to make a positive difference to the lives of people across Scotland, and local heroes embody this spirit.

“I am really looking forward to receiving nominations so if you have someone in mind, please do get in touch.”

Those wishing to nominate a Shetland Local Hero are asked to contact Ms Wishart at beatrice.wishart.msp@parliament.scot or by phone on 01595 690044

Nominations close Friday, 27th August.

