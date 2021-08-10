Headlines News

Stuart Prestidge 9 hours 35 min ago
Puppies aboard Shetland ferry
(l-r) Megan Grant and Hannah Anderson with Northlink ferry staff and the brand new DAD recruits

Two nine-week-old Springer Spaniel puppies were special guests aboard Northlink’s MV Hjaltland yesterday as they arrived to join the Dogs Against Drugs Shetland team.

They travelled with their new handlers Hannah Anderson and Megan Grant, who are both undergoing training to become special constables with Police Scotland.

The two dogs will join the four dog team already part of Dogs Against Drugs; Thor, aged seven, Axel, aged six, Odin, aged five and the 11-year-old Blade.

The two newest recruits, a female and a male, have yet to be named and will live with their handlers.

A full report will appear in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday.

