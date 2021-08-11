Del Toro’s The Devil’s Backbone to headline Screenplay

Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro’s gothic horror The Devil’s Backbone will headline this year’s Screenplay festival.

The 2001 film, set during the Spanish Civil War, will be preceded by a recorded introduction by Del Toro and Screenplay curator Mark Kermode.

It will then be followed by a live Q+A with the director, who earned the Best Director Oscar for The Shape of Water.

Other films set to show at this year’s Screenplay include The Truffle Hunters, Limbo and of course, the ever-popular HomeMade.

The annual film event returns between Wednesday 1st and Sunday 5th September after a year off.