In this week’s Shetland Times

2 hours 41 min ago
In today’s (Friday, 13th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Covid parents as NHS staff are praised
  • Two springer spaniel puppies are the latest recruits to the Dogs Against Drugs team
  • George Manson has raised thousands of pounds by having a haircut almost 30 years after his last trim
  • A teacher who lost the ability to walk after suffering a rare condition is now on a Shetland-wide cycle ride.
  • School pupils have shrugged off the pressures of the pandemic by achieving impressive pass rates.
  • SPORT: Superb performances on the golf course at Dale during the Shetland Open
