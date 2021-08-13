In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 13th August) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Covid parents as NHS staff are praised
- Two springer spaniel puppies are the latest recruits to the Dogs Against Drugs team
- George Manson has raised thousands of pounds by having a haircut almost 30 years after his last trim
- A teacher who lost the ability to walk after suffering a rare condition is now on a Shetland-wide cycle ride.
- School pupils have shrugged off the pressures of the pandemic by achieving impressive pass rates.
- SPORT: Superb performances on the golf course at Dale during the Shetland Open
