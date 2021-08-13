Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ postponed again

Photo: Steven Johnson

The Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ festival has been postponed for a second year.

The event had been due to be held on Tuesday, 25th January 2022, but the festival’s committee said ongoing uncertainty around hosting events had made it impossible to prepare for the event.

Committee secretary Robert Geddes said there was not sufficient time to run the event in its normal form, despite restrictions easing in recent weeks.

“This will be disappointing news for many, particularly at a time when guidance is relaxing for Covid.

“Many questions remain however as to what life looks like for this type of event in the coming months and for that reason it’s unfair to put the responsibility on the hundreds of volunteers it takes to organise the festival.

“It is hoped we can start planning with some confidence for the event to return in 2023.”

Neil Moncrieff is next in line to lead the festival, which will now be held on Tuesday, 31st January 2023.