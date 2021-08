Richard Kerswell steps ashore at Lerwick.

Sailor Richard Kerswell steps ashore at Lerwick on Friday afternoon after completing his latest leg in his solo attempt to circumnavigate Britain.

The latest leg was from Kirkwall to Lerwick, via Fair Isle.

He originally set off from Penzance on Pegasus on June 24th.

Mr Kerswell is raising money for two charities, Give the World a Shot and Orphans in the Wild.

Follow his progress on his Facebook page Pegasuses Places.