Whitedale's Gary Scott turns to celebrate after scoring his team's third goal in the victory over Spurs during today's (Saturday) Fraser Cup Final at the Hamnavoe pitch. Photo: Kevin Jones

Whitedale have won the Fraser Cup after beating Spurs 3-0.

Bobby Scott scored twice in the first half with his brother Gary scoring the final goal early into the second half.

Spurs keeper Lewis Kay was shown a red card in the first half after taking down a Whitedale player in the box.

The Fraser Cup was presented to Whitedale’s captain, Adrian Morrison, by Shetland Football Association president Iain Smith.