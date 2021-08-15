Burwick beach clean-up announced

Burwick Beach is set for a summer clean up

Burwick beach is set to be cleaned today by the Shetland Students Green Team after being left untouched for the past two years.

The beach, a known coastal trap for marine litter, had benefited from regular Voar Redd Up clearances by the Scalloway School with a combination of industrial plastic waste and international litter cleared from the sheltered voe.

Team co-ordinator Inne Withouck said: “Normally the families who bide at Burwick get help from the Scalloway Primary School to clean the beach each year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic this has not been possible.

“We hope to bring enough folk together to lift all the bruck that has accumulated over the past two years, so that Debbie [Morgan, of Burwick] and her family can enjoy the beach again.”

The clearance is taking place this afternoon, Sunday, 15th August, with volunteers invited to gather at the old health centre car park on Harley Street at 2pm to take the 30-minute walk over to Burwick.

The team will also provide refreshments during and after the beach clean. Students, staff and anyone else is welcome to to join in.

To find out more or to get involved with the group, call Ms Withouck on 07459 228473, or visit the Shetland Students Green Team’s Facebook page.