Missing man is found dead following search

The coastguard helicopter assisted in the search operation for the missing man.

A man has been found dead in Unst following a major search operation.

Emergency services, including the coastguard, were called out this morning (Sunday) to a report of man who had gone missing at Loch of Cliff.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Shetland received a report around 3am on Sunday, 15 August, of a man who had gone missing at Loch of Cliff in Unst.

“A multi-agency operation took place and sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification is still to take place but the family of an 82-year-old man have been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”